PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.68

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and traded as high as $36.90. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 1,459 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.34.

PhenixFIN Announces Dividend

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $157,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,699.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,713 shares of company stock worth $214,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN comprises about 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of PhenixFIN worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

