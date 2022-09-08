Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,429,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.86. 29,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,080. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

