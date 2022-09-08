Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 113,172 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,172 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 2,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,137. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

