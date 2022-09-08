Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.45% of Triumph Bancorp worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

TBK traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 1,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.