Phocas Financial Corp. Has $13.95 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for approximately 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,083. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

