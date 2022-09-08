Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.13% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. 9,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

