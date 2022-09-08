Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.26% of Otter Tail worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

