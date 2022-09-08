Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.41% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

NOG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,151. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -74.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

