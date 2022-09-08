Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 104 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTM traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,383.40. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,282.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,383.65.

WTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

