Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,431 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.41% of AAR worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

AAR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

