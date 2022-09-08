Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 66,797 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,797 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 19,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

