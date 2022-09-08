Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 669 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

NYSE ABG traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $166.56. 1,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

