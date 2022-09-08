Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

