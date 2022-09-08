Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.75

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.75 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04), with a volume of 316,118 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.32. The company has a market capitalization of £447.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.78.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.