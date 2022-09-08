PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
