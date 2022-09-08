PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

