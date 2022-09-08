PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
