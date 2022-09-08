PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 3.2 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.