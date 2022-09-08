Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

