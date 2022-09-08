Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as low as C$3.00. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.75.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

In other Pinetree Capital news, Senior Officer Shezad Kassam Okhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 467,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,472,152.50. Insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,132 over the last quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

