Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as low as C$3.00. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded.
Pinetree Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$29.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.75.
Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Pinetree Capital Company Profile
Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.
Further Reading
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.