Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,961,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,243,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $5,491,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.