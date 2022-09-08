Piper Sandler & CO. Buys New Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Slam accounts for 0.2% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Slam by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 739,932 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Slam by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Slam by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Slam by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

Slam stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.