Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.64. 105,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

