Playkey (PKT) Tops One Day Volume of $50,585.00

Playkey (PKT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Playkey has a total market cap of $86,981.17 and approximately $50,585.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135099 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.