PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,009. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.