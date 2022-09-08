Popsicle Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Popsicle Finance has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $165,898.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Coin Profile

Popsicle Finance (CRYPTO:ICE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance.

Buying and Selling Popsicle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

According to CryptoCompare, "Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP)."

