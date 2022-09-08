Potentiam (PTM) Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges

Potentiam (PTM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $430,539.92 and $17,800.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Potentiam has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Potentiam alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Potentiam

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.