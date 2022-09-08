PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 25%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 89,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$12.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

