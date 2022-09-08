Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Buys 937 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £946.37 ($1,143.51).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 30th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 300 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £324 ($391.49).

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PMI traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 101.82 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.26. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.