Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 53.2%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 53.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.66. Approximately 5,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 23,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.52. The firm has a market cap of C$88.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.29.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

