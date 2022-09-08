Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.30. 1,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 17,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.