Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Up 6.1%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.87. 7,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,865,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Progyny by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

