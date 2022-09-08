Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Up 6.1%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.87. 7,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
Progyny Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,865,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Progyny by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
