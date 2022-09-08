Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,706.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

