Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,706.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.
Project Inverse Coin Profile
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Project Inverse Coin Trading
