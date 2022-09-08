Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.63 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

