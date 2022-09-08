ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.55

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $46.97. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 9,305,119 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $51,696,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 855,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $19,373,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

