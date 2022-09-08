Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $89,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 54.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA opened at $342.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.40. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.