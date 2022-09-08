Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

