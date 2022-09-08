QuadrantProtocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $453.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00062070 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071266 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005834 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00084950 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
