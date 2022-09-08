QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.73. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 27,211 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Trading Up 14.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $126,405.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.