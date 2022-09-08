Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.
Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.7 %
Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 173,522 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 563.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 106,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 122,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
