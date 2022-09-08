Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 173,522 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 563.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 106,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 122,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

