Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,700.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

