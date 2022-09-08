Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $37,328.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

