RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.0712 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and $6,076.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

