Raymond James Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Underperform

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SkyWest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SkyWest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SkyWest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.