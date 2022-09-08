Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ready Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

