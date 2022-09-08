ReapChain Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $6.81 million and $2.92 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.