Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.37. 128,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Recharge Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.
Recharge Resources Company Profile
Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.
