Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 61764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.
