Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 61764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

