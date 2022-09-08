RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

RED (RED) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. RED has a total market cap of $269,322.84 and approximately $39,046.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00298046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002114 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

