ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.58 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $43,788.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.02 or 0.99907036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00238491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00148283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00260363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

