reflect.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,639.17 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $205,639.17 and $450.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
RFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,616 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.